Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $13,034,851. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.74. Copart has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

