Contrasting Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) & Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercury General and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.84 $320.09 million $2.60 23.30 Kinsale Capital Group $315.89 million 12.28 $63.32 million $2.41 70.65

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mercury General has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Mercury General pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Mercury General shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 6.47% 13.57% 4.09% Kinsale Capital Group 16.47% 13.42% 4.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mercury General and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $199.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Mercury General.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Mercury General on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. The company markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

