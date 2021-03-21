Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.79 ($0.04). Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04), with a volume of 5,588,590 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.88.

About Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP)

Conduity Capital Plc provides products and services based on Feng Shui and the associated Emperor Star astrology in Singapore. Its services include building and office design consultancy, astrology readings, marriage matching, aura readings, and business talks and seminars for large corporations. The company also offers tarot cards readings, and an online dating service using Feng Shui principles.

