Compass Point Upgrades EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to “Buy”

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.98 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at $542,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,935,183. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after buying an additional 200,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after acquiring an additional 216,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 274,707 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in EVO Payments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 480,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

