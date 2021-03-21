Compass Ion Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 216,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Finally, AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day moving average of $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

