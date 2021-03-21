Comparing Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adstar and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autodesk $3.27 billion 17.56 $214.50 million $1.50 174.33

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Adstar.

Profitability

This table compares Adstar and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adstar N/A N/A N/A Autodesk 11.74% -1,423.72% 8.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adstar and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Autodesk 3 6 14 0 2.48

Autodesk has a consensus target price of $289.70, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Autodesk’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Adstar.

Risk & Volatility

Adstar has a beta of -21.89, suggesting that its share price is 2,289% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Adstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autodesk beats Adstar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adstar

AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in North Merrick, NY.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; and BuildingConnected, a construction management solution that centralizes and streamlines the bidding process. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

