Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading 14.3% Higher

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.10. 79,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,852,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

