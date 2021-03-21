Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $22.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,277 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 851,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

