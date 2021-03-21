Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.7% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. 33,957,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,145,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.