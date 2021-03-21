Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.77% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 129,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72.

