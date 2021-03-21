Colin Love Sells 30,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,089,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Colin Love sold 7,857 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $333,608.22.

On Friday, January 15th, Colin Love sold 22,143 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $963,441.93.

Shares of REPL opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after buying an additional 299,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,186,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

