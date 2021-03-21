Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.87 Million

Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $97.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.10 million and the lowest is $93.44 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $116.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $426.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.81 million to $455.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $485.41 million, with estimates ranging from $433.10 million to $543.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,931. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

