Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $69.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 643,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.69. 6,369,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,912. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.82 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

