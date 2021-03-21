Cloudbric Trading 8% Lower This Week (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $173,826.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00051039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00642508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00024801 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,370,511 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

