Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

