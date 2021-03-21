Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alector by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth $111,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 95,658 shares of company stock worth $1,781,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $34.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

