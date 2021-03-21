Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $225.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

