Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

