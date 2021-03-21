Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $385,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000.

SPMV stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

