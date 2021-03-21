Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.97.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $239.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.79. The company has a market capitalization of $648.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

