Civic Trading Down 6.9% This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $284.97 million and approximately $41.16 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00645097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars.

