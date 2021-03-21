Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 150.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBTX. Truist upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In related news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

