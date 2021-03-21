Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPB opened at $10.01 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

