Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

NYSE TUFN opened at $11.19 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

