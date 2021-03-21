Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 418,171 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,781,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 279,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCB. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.