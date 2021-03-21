Citigroup Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,167 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schneider National by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.