Citigroup Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14,378.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after buying an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,927,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000.

SPEM stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

