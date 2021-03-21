Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,236 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ONE Gas by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

