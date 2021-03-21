Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,474 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 73,824 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MD. Truist lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

MD stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.