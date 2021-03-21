Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citi Trends’ earnings. Citi Trends reported earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citi Trends.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $95.09 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 498.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citi Trends (CTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.