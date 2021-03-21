Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 65,366,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,897,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.