Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPXGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS CPXGF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,480. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

