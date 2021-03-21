Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 112,040 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112,040 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

NYSE VMC opened at $165.27 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $77.84 and a 12 month high of $175.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

