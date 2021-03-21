Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

FLT stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $292.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

