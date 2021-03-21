Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,377,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,856,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 248,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $48.46 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

