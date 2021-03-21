Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $182,360,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $384.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.71 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

