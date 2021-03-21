Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,263 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Xylem by 9,700.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Xylem by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $20,649,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,969. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

