Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 269.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $66.64 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

