CIBC Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to $50.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

