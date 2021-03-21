Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) versus Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Critical Review

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Iterum Therapeutics and Chinook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Chinook Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 94.61%. Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.80, suggesting a potential upside of 57.12%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than Chinook Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chinook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Chinook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -179.51% Chinook Therapeutics -215.80% -112.72% -21.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Chinook Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics $40,000.00 5,058.01 -$103.13 million ($7.10) -0.24 Chinook Therapeutics $17.26 million 44.77 -$82.37 million ($5.15) -3.56

Chinook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics. Chinook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iterum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics beats Chinook Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. Its product candidates include BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase Ib trial for IgA nephropathy; and CHK-336, a preclinical development candidate for an undisclosed ultra-orphan kidney disease, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington.

