China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

CHU stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. China Unicom has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 679.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

