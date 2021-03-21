Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Sells $331,973.50 in Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

