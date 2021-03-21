Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $202.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $209.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

