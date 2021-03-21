Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,531 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Albemarle by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Albemarle by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Albemarle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Albemarle stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

