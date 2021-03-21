Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 2,249 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,044,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 407,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,875 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

SMFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

