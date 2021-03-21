Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after buying an additional 659,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,987,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $9,927,436.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 266,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,409,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,036 shares of company stock valued at $95,842,576 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.