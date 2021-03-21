Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,123.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,139.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

