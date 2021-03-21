Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

NYSE:VFC opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

