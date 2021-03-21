Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $269,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 783,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 128,484 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 612,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

