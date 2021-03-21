Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.79 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.23. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.